Potter explains what £89m Mudryk will bring to Chelsea & reflects on 'valuable' victory over Palace

Chelsea boss Graham Potter explained what new signing Mykhailo Mudryk will have to offer after his side's narrow win over Crystal Palace.

Havertz goal difference in 1-0 win

Potter stressed importance of points

Highlighted Mudryk's "exciting quality"

WHAT HAPPENED? The new £89m ($109m) man was in attendance at Stamford Bridge as a bullet header from Kai Havertz was enough to secure Chelsea a crucial win. Potter underlined the importance of getting points on the board over implementing his style of play, although he did single out new signing Mudryk as being able to add an element of attacking flair.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Today we are happy for the three points. Overall we played quite well, they had their moments as well but today was about getting the victory - park it as three valuable points against a team that was pushing as well," the Chelsea boss told reporters. "We try to play well and I thought at times we did, you have to understand the context of the situation we are in so it isn't going to be sensational football all the time. [Havertz] worked the line really well. He has pushed and pushed, I am pleased for him to get the winning goal."

When pressed on his Mudryk, Potter said: "He’s a young player with a big future, exciting. One vs one, direct, attacks the backline. He can go in wide areas but also affects the goal. Really exciting player, I think our supporters will like him. I’m just looking forward to working with him. If I’m here for the remainder of his contract, we’ll all be happy!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's narrow victory over Palace was their first win since December 27, and only their second win in the league since mid-October, providing Potter with some much-needed breathing room. Despite the recent acquisition of Mudryk, it still looks set to be a busy end to the transfer window in West London, with PSV's Noni Madueke the latest in a long list of names linked to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After getting past Palace on Sunday, Potter's side travel to Anfield on January 21 to take on a similarly faltering Liverpool side, who lost 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday.