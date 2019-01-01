Portuguese duo become Wolves' latest summer signings

Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao have penned five-year deals at Molineux after spending last season in Serie A with Lazio

have announced the signings of Portuguese youth international duo Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao on long-term deals.

The pair, who spent last season with in , have put pen to paper on five-year contracts at Molineux and are expected to be eased into the first-team picture via Wolves’ under-23 set up.

The combined fee for Neto and Jordao is believed to be £18 million ($21.8m) – an amount that proved too much for , who were tipped to land the two earlier this year before being put off by the asking price.

Agent Jorge Mendes is said to have been instrumental in the deal that sees both players commit to their new club until 2024.

Attacking midfielder Jordao, 20, came to prominence with Portuguese outfit Uniao de Leiria, where he spent a season in the first-team at the age of just 16.

After catching the eye with four goals in 23 appearances, the under-21 international arrived at Braga, where he became a regular in their reserve side.

Wide-man Neto joined Braga’s youth system at 13, and within four years he’d scored his first professional goal just minutes into his Primeira Liga debut, becoming the club’s youngest-ever scorer in the competition.

The 19-year-old, who is comfortable on either flank, was reportedly scouted by and following his Braga breakthrough.

At the time, the player’s father said: “Sportingly the offers from Barcelona and Manchester United were interesting, but economically we never received an offer.

“The president of Braga was also key. It was him who convinced us that the best thing for my son was to continue with Braga.”

Speaking to Wolves’ official website, sporting director Kevin Thelwell said the pair would be given time to settle into their new surroundings before being edged through the ranks towards the club’s senior side.

“They’re two very talented individuals in positions we’re keen to add to,” he said. “But with both Pedro and Bruno it’s more about their potential for the future.

“We see signing young talent as a way forward; for example, Morgan Gibbs-White from the Academy, several other young players from the Academy who have been in the first-team recently, and Ruben Vinagre, who we signed at a very young age.

“We think these two guys are right up there at that level and have both got high potential to be successful here at Wolves.

Article continues below

“However, we expect it will take time for them to break into the first-team as they’re so young and they’re playing in a new country and a new environment, but we will try to integrate them into the first-team group as much as possible.”

“We don’t want to put too much pressure on them in the early stages of their time here, but in due course we hope we will see good examples of their true potential and quality at first-team level.”

The double signing marks Wolves’ third and fourth acquisitions of the summer following the earlier arrival of Italian striker Patrick Cutrone and defender Jesus Vallejo.