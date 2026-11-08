Major blow for Portugal! Rafael Leao suffers untimely Galatasaray injury ahead of international break

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Portugal have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their final Nations League group fixtures following an injury to Rafael Leao. The forward was forced off during Galatasaray’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Amedspor on Saturday, leaving head coach Jorge Jesus with a major selection headache.

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Frustration for Leao in high-scoring thriller

The former AC Milan star experienced a night of contrasting fortunes as Galatasaray maintained their position at the top of the Super Lig table. Leao got off to a flying start, opening the scoring after just seven minutes to put the hosts ahead, but his evening was cut short shortly after the interval due to physical discomfort. Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk was forced to make a change in the 50th minute, withdrawing the Portuguese international and introducing young attacker Deniz Gul, who recently joined the Turkish giants from Porto.

While the team secured a vital victory, the sight of their star man heading to the dressing room early caused immediate concern for both club and country. Speculation in Turkey has suggested that the condition of the pitch at RAMS Park may have contributed to the non-contact injury, drawing criticism from supporters and local media. Medical staff will conduct further tests to determine the exact extent of the damage, though the timing is particularly poor given the upcoming international window.

Leao provides update on fitness status

Despite the initial alarm, the forward attempted to remain positive when addressing the media following the final whistle. He appeared calm about the situation, suggesting that the problem might not be as severe as first feared, although he admitted that his participation in the upcoming international break remains in question.

Speaking in the mixed zone, the player provided an optimistic outlook on his recovery process. "Nothing serious. I'll have my check-ups tomorrow. These things are part of football. There's nothing to be disappointed or worried about. Galatasaray has a really good medical team and they are very successful in their work. We will carry out my treatment during the international break. Then we need to continue from where we left off. I'm calm," said Leao on the club's official website.

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Ready to shine for Turkish champions

Leao also reflected on his growing influence at the club since his high-profile move to Istanbul. He expressed his gratitude for how the squad has welcomed him, noting that he is now fully settled and ready to become a decisive player for the Turkish champions once he returns to full fitness after his rehabilitation period.

"As I said in the last match, the Konyaspor match, everyone has helped me a lot from the first day. My teammates and everyone around me made my adaptation process easier. I can say that this process is now complete. However, I am just starting to help the team. I will continue to contribute with my goals, assists and by winning victories for the team," the forward added.

Two crucial clashes to decide Portugal's fate

Portugal's highly anticipated football campaign is set to be a thrilling journey as they navigate the crucial final stages of their current tournament schedule. The national team is preparing to host a fiercely competitive match against Denmark in the historic city of Braga, where they will undoubtedly rely on passionate home support to gain a vital advantage. Following this pivotal encounter on home soil, the Portuguese squad will travel away to Wales for the decisive conclusion of their Nations League group stage.