Portland Timbers vs LAFC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS match-up takes place on Sunday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to creep towards its finale this week, as Portland Timbers welcome Los Angeles FC to face them in a crucial encounter at Providence Park. In the penultimate weekend of the season, the visitors are looking to take a massive step towards the Supporters Shield.

The hosts though are not quite secure in their berth when it comes to postseason action - and they'll hope they can stun their visitors from down the coast to deliver a major boost to their Western Conference chances.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Portland vs LAFC date & kick-off time

Game: Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC Date: October 2, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Portland vs LAFC on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also catch the match on ABC.

In the UK, viewers can see the game on Sky Sports Football and stream it on the Sky Go app.

Country TV channel Live stream US ABC fuboTV UK Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Portland squad & team news

Inside the top seven heading into the weekend but in firm need of victory to ensure they remain on course for the postseason, Portland have it all to do.

Hunter Sulte looks as if he could be an absentee for the Timbers however thanks to a head knock that may limit his participation.

Position Players Goalkeepers Bingham, Sulte, Ivacic, Vom Steeg Defenders Van Rankin, Bravo, Zuparic, Rasmussen, McGraw, Bonilla, Mabiala Midfielders Blanco, Williamson, Fochive, D. Chara, Paredes, Y. Chara, Ayala, Tuiloma, Moreno, Loría, Griffith, Bodily Forwards Mora, Niezgoda, Gutiérrez, Ikoba, Asprilla, Fogaça

LAFC squad and team news

With Philadelphia their main rivals across the country for the Supporters Shield, LAFC know every point helps as they seek to lock up some silverware before the MLS Cup begins.

Franco Escobar looks poised to miss the cut with a head knock too, though all eyes will be on Gareth Bale to see whether the Wales international has any involvement.