The Portland Thorns supporters group unveiled a brilliant tifo ahead of their NWSL semifinal playoff game against Gotham FC.

Thorns debut new tifo

"First you watch us"

NWSL semifinals ongoing

WHAT HAPPENED? The design alludes to the phrase "First you watch us, then you die" as a path of roses lead up to the television set that sports the colors of the Thorns. The phrase and design is based off the famous horror movie The Ring.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Thorns supporter's showed up in full to Providence Park Sunday evening, with the match sold-out. The tifo was hoisted up pregame and showcased to viewers at home as well, with the design being rather intimidating for their opposition!

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTLAND THORNS? They'll look to win their semifinal playoff game against Gotham Sunday evening.