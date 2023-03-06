Police arrest 16-year-old boy after Anfield pitch invader collides with Andy Robertson & feels Jurgen Klopp's wrath during Liverpool vs Man Utd

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Andy Robertson was hurt by a pitch invader during Liverpool's 7-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield.

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been confirmed by Merseyside Police that a 16-year-old boy from Winsford has been arrested on suspicion of encroaching onto a football pitch, following Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday which was marred by a pitch invader.

Liverpool are also investigating what happened and could yet issue a lifetime ban to the person responsible for the pitch invasion.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement on the Merseyside Police website confirms: "He is scheduled to voluntarily attend a police station in Merseyside regarding this incident. Our officers are currently working with Liverpool Football Club in relation to the incident."

Meanwhile a statement from Liverpool, via the BBC, labelled the incident 'unacceptable and dangerous behaviour', adding: "The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount.

"If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The fan managed to make his way onto the pitch at Anfield amid the celebrations following Roberto Firmino's 88th minute goal, which put the seal on a 7-0 victory - the biggest defeat in United's history.

But amid the celebrations, the fan slipped over and took out Robertson, who required treatment, but was ultimately able to play on. Klopp lambasted the fan as he was ushered past him on the touchline by stewards.

WHAT NEXT? Updates are to be expected once the police have spoken to the individual who was arrested and when Liverpool have concluded their own investigation. The Reds take on Bournemouth on Saturday.