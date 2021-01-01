Pogba ‘hates being on the bench’ at Manchester United but admits he may miss out against Liverpool

The France international, who has been dropped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before, admits that his manager faces a tough choice in midfield

Paul Pogba admits to hating life on the bench at , having been dropped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the past, but concedes that fierce competition for places means he is not guaranteed a starting berth against on Sunday.

The international has enjoyed a return to form of late, and Solskjaer has been embracing an upturn in fortunes for the talented 27-year-old, with a regular role found for him alongside Bruno Fernandes in the Red Devils’ engine room.

Pogba believes he is ready to deliver for his club, having previously slipped out of contention under Jose Mourinho and his current boss, with the Frenchman eager to avoid being shunted back into a support role on the sidelines.

He has told Sky Sports, with United now top of the Premier League table: “I've been feeling very good in myself, physically and mentally as well. I've been playing and when you're playing, you get your form.

“It's a huge difference when you start one game and don't start another one, or if you don't start for a few games. Obviously, the team helped the players to be in good form, we've been playing very well. The players and the staff have been playing me, trusting me.

“I have to focus in myself and give my best. On the left, on the right, in the middle, striker, defender, anything. As long as I'm on the pitch I give my best and as much as I can do to help my team.

“I hate to be on the bench, I don't like it. It doesn't mean that other players don't deserve to be playing but for myself, I don't like it. I'm a winner, I just want to play football and help my team. When I'm on the bench and I don't come on, I feel like I can't help my team-mates so I feel bad and I don't like it.”

Pogba will be hoping to make Solskjaer’s starting XI for the crunch clash with Liverpool but accepts that with so much on the line, and with various options to mull over, he may not figure from the off at Anfield.

The midfielder told United’s official website: “We’ve always had very good midfielders. “Carras [Michael Carrick] and others. It’s always been tough.

“You have to say all the midfielders have been doing great. For me, I came back from injury as well. Scott [McTominay] and Fred have been doing great, and Nemanja [Matic] has been doing great and Bruno, since he arrived, has been doing great so it’s tough for the manager.

"I want to play but it’s tough - how do you take some players out? How?

“Results have been good as well so it’s always difficult. He has to make some changes, some decisions and, you never know, I could be on the bench or play the next game. You have to take it, that’s football and the guys have been doing very well, so I can’t say anything.

“I just need to be ready and take my chance to play and help the team as much as they have been doing. You have to give the guys the credit. Every time you play, you are on your toes and you want to do great because the guys next to you give everything as well.

"That’s building a team, it’s about the team and it shows that we have each other’s backs and we push each other to the limit to do great.”