'Pogba can't be happy at Man Utd' - France boss desperate for midfielder to find rhythm

The 27-year-old was in good form for his country during the last international break but has struggled to make an impact for the Red Devils since then

manager Didier Deschamps says he doesn’t think Paul Pogba is happy with his current situation at .

The 27-year-old has struggled for consistent first-team minutes in recent months, with injury problems and a lack of fitness after testing positive for coronavirus among the contributory factors.

Pogba has played 90 minutes just twice for United this season – in the Premier League defeats to and – and his only goal so far was against in the .

He nevertheless played well for France during the last international break, but Deschamps admits he isn’t at his best at the moment.

“I have no advice to give him,” Deschamps told a press conference. “He knows the group well. It has been a while since he played with his club.

“He is in a situation at Manchester United where he cannot be satisfied with his playing time and his position. He is not in his best period.

“The injuries came one after another, and Covid hit him pretty hard as well. He needs to find some rhythm.

“Last month his game had been pretty good and consistent despite a lack of pace. He's been playing since, but you can't say he's happy.

“With me, there is no problem, I will make sure to manage him. It is never easy for a player in his situation. I'll talk to him. He will tell me certain things, how he feels, and I will also tell him what I can see and feel.”

Whether in or out of form, Pogba is rarely out of the headlines at United, and that has been the case in recent weeks.

Comments from Juventus director Fabio Paratici sparked rumours he could be set to leave Old Trafford to return to his former club.

However, former United defender Phil Neville has said he doesn’t think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have a chance of winning the title without Pogba.

“I still think it’s absolutely disgraceful that Pogba can’t get in that team,” Neville told Premier League Productions.

“For United to win a league, for United to be successful, for United to play the style of football that Ole wants them to play, then Pogba has to play.

“You can play one of them [Nemanja] Matic, Fred or [Scott] McTominay and then you play Pogba with Fernandes.”