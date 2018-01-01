Pogba beats his Man Utd goal tally from last 17 games under Mourinho

The Frenchman had a major fall-out with the Portuguese, but interim boss Solskjaer wants to build his team around the World Cup winner

Paul Pogba has scored more goals in three games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer than he did in his last 17 appearances for Jose Mourinho.

The France international netted his fourth goal since Solskjaer was appointed interim boss by United, giving the Reds a 2-0 lead over Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday after he had netted the opener. The goal also saw him become the first United player to net consecutive Premier League braces since Wayne Rooney in December 2012.

He is now on four goals and three assists for December, making it the most productive month of his entire top-flight career so far.

Pogba had been in poor form under previous manager Mourinho, who was sacked earlier this month following the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, and consistently rowed with the Portuguese during his time in Manchester.

7 - With four goals and three assists, December 2018 has been Paul Pogba's best ever month for league goal involvements in his top-flight career. Heaven. #MUNBOU pic.twitter.com/DGDu2SkiBj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2018

The 25-year-old put in a number of spectacular performances to help France win the World Cup last summer, and was appointed United's vice-captain by Mourinho at the start of the season, but things turned sour for the former Juventus man after he criticised his manager's tactics.

The pair's relationship then went from bad to worse over the next few months and ultimately ended when the Reds parted ways with their boss.

When Mourinho was finally sacked, Pogba posted a photo of himself appearing to smile on social media along with the message, "Caption this."

Although the midfielder quickly deleted the post, he came under criticism for his remark - most notably from former United right-back Gary Neville who responded, "You do one as well."

Pogba became the Reds' record signing when he rejoined the club from Juve in 2016, but his poor performances led to the United youth graduate being linked with moves elsewhere. Some rumours had even suggested the Frenchman could move back to The Old Lady.

But he looks much happier in a Man Utd shirt now and had a strong relationship with Solskjaer when coached by the Norwegian in the United academy.

In fact, Solskjaer has heaped praise on Pogba and revealed he wants to build a team around him as United aim to close the gap on the top four and finish in a Champions League spot at the end of the season.