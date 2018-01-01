Pochettino not expecting new Tottenham signings in January

Lucas Moura was the last new face brought in by the Londoners way back in January 2018, but there may not be any further activity this winter

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is not expecting much movement from Tottenham in the upcoming transfer window.

Spurs were inactive over the summer in the transfer market, failing to bring in a single new face.

That lack of expenditure has not had an adverse effect on the pitch, however, as the Londoners currently occupy third place in the Premier League behind pace-setters Liverpool and Manchester City.

They will also be active in the Champions League after the new year following a thrilling 1-1 draw with Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

And the Argentine manager believes that his side should not enter the market unless it is for the right man.

“Would I be disappointed if we didn’t sign anyone? No, not disappointed,” he said to reporters on Friday.

“I know very well that January is always difficult. In the same way, if you find some player, look what happened to different players that arrive in January.

“Last season it takes time to understand and to perform, to fit with the team. Sometimes it's better not to sign if you don't find the right player.

“I don’t know if it is better for team spirit not to sign anyone. Sometimes yes, but not in general.”

Despite the euphoria of last-16 qualification, questions were raised over a shaky performance from young defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

Pochettino, however, has faith in the 21-year-old, who put pen to paper on a fresh five-year contract earlier this week.

“Like always, who deserves more is going to play,” he added. “You know me, I am so happy with his performance.

“All the players can struggle sometimes in some actions but the most important is to see the big picture and he was very good.

“For me, what pleased the most in his performance was that from the beginning he started very well, he suffered in this action, and then we concede but he played really well.

“Of course I wanted to protect him in the second half because he had a yellow card but I am so happy and so proud of how he managed the pressure – I am very pleased and I talk very highly of him.

“Have I ever considered loaning him out? Now, no. Now, for me, he is one of the best options.”

Tottenham continue their Premier League campaign on Saturday, when they will host Burnley.