'Just a question of time' - Pochettino insists chance to manage Man Utd or Real Madrid will come but 'patience' is key

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about how he must be patient in his search for a new job amid past links to Manchester United and Real Madrid

Was sacked by PSG in July

Turned down Aston Villa

Apparently waiting for a big job

WHAT HAPPENED? Out-of-work manager Pochettino has hinted that a possible move to Manchester United or Real Madrid could be on the cards for the future, having been linked with both jobs in the past.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the possibility of joining either club one day, the Argentine told Marca: "Soccer is 'timing'. These are the moments for it to coincide and for that marriage to happen. Sometimes it's just a question of time. I don't believe in trains passing only once. I think that sometimes you have to have the necessary patience and you have to know how to wait.

He continued: "The 'timing' is handled by football, it is true that my name has always been associated with big clubs. I have a lot of respect for professionals and it's hard for me to sell myself, that's work for you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino impressed in England with Southampton and Tottenham – leading Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final – but struggled to show his best qualities at PSG and was sacked in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR POCHETTINO? With Erik ten Hag only in his first season in charge of the Red Devils, and Carlo Ancelotti leading Real Madrid to Champions League and La Liga glory last term, Pochettino may have to show plenty of patience if he is to wait for either job to open up any time soon.