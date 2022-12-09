'My players are not normal!' - Dalic hails Croatia's World Cup heroes after penalty shootout win against Brazil

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic gave a passionate speech as he praised his players after they beat Brazil to progress to the World Cup semi-finals.

WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia held Brazil to a goalless draw to take the game into extra time, where goals from Neymar and Bruno Petkovic forced it into a penalty shootout. The underdogs got the better of the Selecao, with Dominik Livakovic saving Brazil's first effort and Marquinhos hitting the post to put an end to his team's campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Dalic was riled up as he spoke of his pride after the game, saying: "Congratulations to the boys, we kicked out the biggest favorite. I said never underestimate us, pride, faith and patriotism. This is not the end for us, let's move on! This is a victory of the new Croatia, everyone gave their all, a big greeting to our 'friends' who write that this is not Croatia, now you have seen it.

"Enjoy yourself, Croatian defenders, you deserve it as well as our fans. My players are not normal! Thanks also to those players who have not been playing, but are here and contribute. We are a country with about three and a half million people, and for the second time under my leadership we are in the semi-finals, I am proud."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Croatia went all the way to the final under Dalic in the last World Cup and will be hoping to do so for the second time this year.

DID YOU KNOW? Five of the last seven World Cup matches to go extra-time have involved Croatia and they have progressed from all of them.

WHAT NEXT FOR CROATIA? Dalic's men will go on to face either Argentina or Netherlands in the final four.