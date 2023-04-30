‘They probably don't like to play against me’ – Bruno Fernandes responds to more boos from Aston Villa fans in Man Utd win

Bruno Fernandes has bitten back at Aston Villa fans after being subjected to more boos during a narrow win for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese playmaker has continued to rub Villans followers up the wrong way this season, with a theatrical dive during a Carabao Cup clash in November 2022 seemingly living long in the memory. Fernandes is experienced enough to let such attention from the stands wash over him, with the 28-year-old – who his a talismanic part of United’s plans – having the last word in his latest clash with Villa as he netted what proved to be the winner in a cagey Premier League contest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fernandes told MUTV afterwards of Villa fans aiming jeers in his direction: “They probably don't like to play against me... I would prefer them to come and support their players rather than focus on me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes’ strike against Villa has United closing in on a top-four finish, as they sit seven points clear of the chasing pack with six games left to take in, and the Portuguese has set Erik ten Hag’s side the challenge of ending the campaign with Champions League qualification and a second trophy. He told Premier League Productions: “It's really important for us to get top four and then we have to think about winning a trophy so we have to find the energy and aim for the top four and the FA Cup.”

WHAT NEXT? United, who brought their six-year wait for major silverware to a close when overcoming Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final and have a derby date with Manchester City to come in the FA Cup final, will be back in action on Thursday when taking in a trip to Brighton.