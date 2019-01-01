Pjanic admits 'everything is possible' amid PSG links

The midfielder is determined to win the Champions League and believes the French club can claim the crown, suggesting he would be open to a move

Miralem Pjanic says his future at is still to be decided and suggested he would be open to joining .

The 29-year-old midfielder has played a key role for the Bianconeri this season, scoring four times in 42 appearances for the champions.

He still has four years left on his contract, having signed a new deal last August, but there have been reports PSG and are eyeing a summer bid for the -Herzegovina international.

Pursuing his dream of winning the , Pjanic has fallen short so far in his three years at Juventus, having reached the final once and crashed out early in the last two years.

But one team he believes can go all the way to be crowned kings of Europe in the near future is PSG, hinting he could be eyeing a return to .

"PSG is among the best European clubs. In the Champions League, they want to take a step. It's a club where all players are ready to go," he told Canal+ when asked about reported interest from the champions.

"This club is respected and there is a good chance of winning the Champions League there."

Pjanic says he still needs to hold talks over his future with the Juventus hierarchy, but admits anything can happen in the next transfer window.

"Yes, everything is possible. It's been eight years I've been in ," he added.

"I'm at a very big club. We must find an agreement [with Juventus] but I don't think about all that right now. I just think about finishing my season. We'll see what happens during the holidays, but I respect this club and we have good players there. I can say my aim for the next few years is to win the Champions League.

"With my family, I feel good in Italy. The country lives football and as a player you live well there. You see the difference with France, for example. It's good to live."