That could've ended badly! Pitch invader ALMOST wipes out dejected Lionel Messi after Bayern Munich dump PSG out of Champions League

James Hunsley
|
Lionel Messi PSG pitch invader taken out 2022-23Getty Images
L. MessiPSGBayern München vs PSGUEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi nearly got taken out by a pitch invader just moments after Paris Saint-Germain fell to a 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

  • Messi quiet against Bayern
  • PSG crashed out at last-16 stage
  • Argentina star nearly taken out by fan

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star barely threatened the Bayern goal all game as Christophe Galtier's side put in a sorry performance at the Allianz Arena. But things could have gone from bad to worse for Messi when a young pitch invader came up behind him and nearly floored him, were it not for the action of some stewards who tackled him just in time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All in all, it was a night to forget for the Ligue 1 side. Goals from Eric Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry made it 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate, while both Messi and strike partner Kylian Mbappe were kept quiet all game. The result means PSG crash out of at the last-16 stage of their second successive Champions League campaign, as their wait for European football's most coveted trophy goes on.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi PSG pitch invader 2022-23Getty ImagesLionel Messi PSG pitch invader vs Bayern 2022-23Getty ImagesLionel Messi PSG pitch invader floor 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi and PSG will be hoping to bounce back from their European disappointment when they travel to Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Where should Lionel Messi play next season?

11192 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Where should Lionel Messi play next season?

  • 10%PSG
  • 51%Barcelona
  • 12%Inter Miami
  • 15%Saudi Arabia
  • 12%Other
11192 Votes

Editors' Picks