Phil Parkinson out, Michael Carrick in? 'Ruthless' call from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney predicted as Wrexham prepare for Premier League promotion push

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are being tipped to make “ruthless” calls that could see Michael Carrick replace Phil Parkinson at Wrexham.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Hollywood co-owners moved to bring in a promotion specialist shortly after their stunning takeover at SToK Racecourse in 2021. Parkinson has gone above and beyond during his four years at the helm, delivering a historic run of three successive promotions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He has picked up 136 wins from 221 games and has the Red Dragons just one step away from reaching the Premier League. The odd question has, however, been asked of his tactical blueprint and it remains to be seen whether that success can be maintained in the Championship.

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Reynolds and McElhenney remain fully supportive of their manager, who can often be seen turning the air blue on the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series, but that situation could change if results were to take a turn for the worse.

If that were to happen, then former Wrexham striker Matt Jansen believes efforts could be made to bring in former Manchester United midfielder Carrick after seeing him prove at Middlesbrough that he can push teams into play-off contention.

WHAT JANSEN SAID

Jansen told Live Casinos: “I think he did really well in his first season when he took over. I think they were bottom of the table when he took over, and then they got into the play-offs. Then they've sort of stagnated, they haven't really pushed on and I think with Middlesbrough being such a big club their expectation levels are maybe a little bit higher than some others. I think it was maybe a little bit harsh that he got the sack, but I think it's just because of the size of the club and the expectations of Middlesbrough.

“I think Wrexham would be a good fit and they could be ruthless. Football is ruthless and money is a big driving factor in that. He'd certainly be a good fit. He likes to play expansive football and he knows that level. He knows the Championship, he's been there three seasons so he probably would be a good fit and I do think they'd be ruthless with Parkinson.”

Getty/Pencil Craftsman

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

Wrexham, who are looking to bolster their ranks in the summer transfer window, will be taking in a pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand before opening their 2025-26 campaign away at Southampton on August 9.