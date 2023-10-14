A person has been arrested after a vandalism attack on Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage reportedly done.

The incident took place on Monday with the cost of damage caused reported to be in excess of £100,000 ($121,000).

Tottenham Hotspur, which has close ties to the Jewish community, confirmed the arrest while also allaying fears that the incident may have been antisemitic.

The statement read: "We can confirm that an individual was arrested for criminal damage following an incident that took place on Monday night.

"There is no indication that this incident is linked to antisemitism."

The 63,000 seater stadium was opened in 2019 after construction which cost £1.2 billion ($1.45bn). A retractable grass pitch allows the ground to be converted to host American football fixtures and it hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars win over the Buffalo Bills on the day prior to the attack.

The stadium will again welcome the NFL on Sunday with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Tennessee Titans before converting back to football form for Spurs' Monday night appointment with Fulham the following week.