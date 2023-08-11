'Perfect' - Mauricio Pochettino explains why Reece James was chosen as Chelsea captain

Reece James was the ideal candidate to become the club's new captain, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

James claims captaincy

Over Thiago Silva

Pochettino explains choice

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino and Chelsea recently announced that their 23-year-old right-back would be claiming captaincy duties after the departure of previous long-term captain Cesar Azpilicueta. While Chelsea had multiple big-name departures over the summer, it was a rather left-of-field decision by the Argentine manager to hand the responsibility to someone as young as James, however, the coach has described him as the 'perfect' choice.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino explained why the 23-year-old was the clear choice to take up that role in his squad: "I think he’s not only a player that can be a leader, because he’s a leader with his character, his qualities," said the Argentinian. "He’s a person also that’s going to be the future of the club. He came through the Academy. I think for us, for me and for the club, he’s a perfect player, person, to be a captain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva would have made a fantastic option as well, but the team would have needed a new armband in about a year. The 38-year-old is almost ready to retire. James consistently plays for the first team. Considering his calibre and expertise, others around him would respect the choice.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? The Englishman is expected to start on Sunday, August 13 against Liverpool in their Premier League campaign opener at Stamford Bridge.