Pepi offers perfect response to USMNT World Cup snub with another goal for Groningen

Ricardo Pepi offered the perfect response to his World Cup snub by the United States after netting his sixth goal of the season for Groningen.

Left out of plans for Qatar 2022

Has been in fine form at club level

Continues to impress in the Eredivisie

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old striker has been in fine form of late, finding the target in six of his last eight appearances in the Eredivisie. Those exploits were expected to get him a nod from Gregg Berhalter in the USMNT’s plans for Qatar 2022, but the talented teenager is among those to have been overlooked.

45' BAM!!!!



Wat een aanval en natuurlijk is Pepi voor de goal!



(1-0)#grofor pic.twitter.com/i1hH06XrqC — FC Groningen (@fcgroningen) November 13, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While understandably disappointed to have missed out on national team selection for the Middle East's first major tournament, Pepi appears to be taking out any frustration on domestic opponents, with Groningen currently sitting mid-table as a result.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEPI? The American frontman will see out the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Groningen. He made a move to the Netherlands after struggling to make an impact in Germany with Augsburg following a move to Europe in January.