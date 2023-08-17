'Thank you so much!' - Pep Guardiola's snarky response shows exactly how he feels about Premier League execs as he fumes at Saturday fixture after Man City's Super Cup win

Pep Guardiola gave a snarky response as he fumed at Manchester City being scheduled to play just three days after their Super Cup victory.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish manager has forbidden his players to indulge in excessive celebration after they overcame Sevilla on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup as they are set to host Newcastle United on Saturday evening in the Premier League. Guardiola revealed that he has prohibited his men from drinking alcohol after the victory as they look to recover in the best way possible before taking on the Magpies.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Not one drop of alcohol today. Recover as much as possible because again from Greece, thank you so much to the Premier League to let us play on Saturday not on Sunday or Monday. Thank you so much," he told reporters after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola's remarks subtly conveyed his opinion about the challenging 72-hour turnaround between matches which he clearly thinks is not enough, especially after such a demanding Cup encounter.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola had to put down his foot as Manchester City players went overboard with their celebrations after winning the Champions League in May. However, with the champions facing Newcastle on Saturday, the manager had no option but to impose restrictions on Jack Grealish & Co.