'Be angry' - Pep Guardiola sends strong message to Jack Grealish after England star loses his Man City place to new signing Jeremy Doku

Pep Guardiola has sent a message to Jack Grealish after Jeremy Doku’s performance against Bournemouth in Manchester City's 5-1 win.

Doku puts in scintillating performance

Grealish in competition for position

Guardiola sends message to English winger

WHAT HAPPENED? Between Grealish and Doku for Manchester City's left-wing position, Pep Guardiola has a serious selection dilemma. Doku joined for around half the price of the former Aston Villa winger and led City to victory over Bournemouth by scoring one goal and setting up four more. His performance has led Guardiola to send out a strong message to Grealish.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I want Jack angry and I want him to play good. And then Doku - be angry that he hasn't played the past two games," Guardiola told BBC Sport. "This is the way to maintain the consistency at that level. We need everyone. The way Jack played at Old Trafford to give us more composure was decisive for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Doku is in a rich vein of form with seven assists in his last seven matches for City, while Grealish has just one and is yet to score for his club in the 2023-24 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City will next be in action when they take on Young Boys on Tuesday, November 7 in the Champions League.