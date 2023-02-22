'What do you expect?!' - Pep Guardiola's sarcastic side bursts out again after Man City let RB Leipzig equalise in Champions League last 16

Pep Guardiola once again reverted to sarcasm after he watched Manchester City let a one-goal lead slip against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

City drew 1-1 with Leipzig

Guardiola offered sarcastic response

Claimed people "expect a 0-5 win"

WHAT HAPPENED? Riyad Mahrez had put the away side in front as City typically dominated possession and looked to be heading for a routine win going into half-time. But Leipzig came out a different side after the break and their efforts were rewarded when Josep Gvardiol headed home 20 minutes from time. Guardiola, who refused to bring on a single substitute for the first time in his City tenure, offered a biting response at the full-time whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What do you expect? Are we playing a friendly game here? How many games have you seen from Leipzig?" the Spaniard asked BT Sport after the match. "Some people expect that we're going to win 0-5, that is not the reality. It's a competition where many important teams are out in the group stages, but it's difficult and we knew it. It's our fourth game in ten days, all of them away, the travelling... We're a good team and do many good things and we will continue to do so, but some people expect us to come and win 0-4, I'm sorry, we're not able to do this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not the first time Guardiola has treated reporters to a somewhat unorthodox response, with multiple instances this calendar year alone. In January, the Spaniard claimed he "didn't care" about the league after a series of poor results, and later hit out at his own fans despite celebrating an impressive victory over Tottenham. A month later he criticised the "exhausting" nature of travelling to London - comparing it to "northern Europe" - before most recently mocking Steven Gerrard for his infamous slip that cost Liverpool the title back in 2014, statements which he has since apologised for.

DID YOU KNOW? Guardiola's lack of substitutions on Wednesday made City the first team to make no changes in a Champions League game since Manchester United in October 2018 against Juventus.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA? The Spaniard will lead his side out against Bournemouth on Saturday in an away fixture that could be the cause of another feisty post-match response if things go awry.