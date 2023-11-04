Pep Guardiola responds to Roy Keane criticism after Man City’s thrashing of Man Utd - and reveals what he said to Erling Haaland following derby day victory

Pep Guardiola has responded to Roy Keane's criticism of the animated on-field chat he had with Erling Haaland following the Manchester derby.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Manchester City's 3-0 defeat of United on Sunday, Guardiola was caught on camera discussing Haaland's heading technique after the pair left the Old Trafford pitch. Sky Sports pundit and former United midfielder Keane accused Pep of "doing it for show" and said the City boss should save tactical discussions for the dressing room.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I respect Roy Keane a lot," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "Sometimes I finish the game and go inside, sometimes I stay there. When I find a player we chat about the game. I know the camera is there, it is everywhere. I could tell him [Haaland] when we were inside but at that moment I was outside because I wanted to be with the fans, especially away. For the fans, United is an important game.

"We chatted about the second goal, the miss for the last minute with the [Andre] Onana action [save]. He [Haaland] could be better, stronger. The header [could be] stronger to put the ball in the back of the net with more power."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola emphasised that publicly discussing issues with players is nothing new for him. He added: "It happened with Erling [Haaland] in Burnley. I can avoid it. Maybe Roy is right but it happens. I don't need at my age to do something for the people. Sometimes I go inside, sometimes I say 'hi' to the referees. It's what I feel in the moment. I don't think after the game to go to the players to do some spectacle for the people. I'm old enough already.

"I've done it all my career. I did it at Bayern [Munich] sometimes with [Joshua] Kimmich. It depends on the moment but it is not to make us feel how special we are."

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA AND CITY? After enjoying a rare midweek without a match, City will look to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Tottenham when they welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.