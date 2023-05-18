Pep Guardiola explains explosive 'shut up' row with Kevin De Bruyne during Man City’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Manchester City eased past Real Madrid and into the Champions League final, but Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola were involved in a heated exchange.

Blues eased past Blancos at the Etihad

Catalan coach demands high standards

Belgian midfielder bit back at his boss

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League leaders swept their way to a 4-0 victory over the reigning European champions at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, allowing them to book a date with Inter in Istanbul on June 10. City made light work of overcoming Real, as they dominated throughout, but demanding coach Guardiola lost his cool with talismanic midfielder De Bruyne at one point during the second half as the Belgian playmaker squandered possession.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Bruyne did not take kindly to the touchline input from his manager and was caught on camera screaming “shut up, shut up” back in the direction of the City dugout.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On seeing De Bruyne deliver an angry response to the technical area and why he felt the need to deliver such advice in the midst of a heavyweight continental clash, Guardiola told Movistar: “At 2-0 we rushed a lot. Right after the break [Ilkay] Gundogan lost a ball, Kevin made three transitions that weren’t necessary and we rushed a lot when we had to do the opposite, sink them and turn them, sink them and turn them. But it’s normal. It gets close, you rush, and it has cost us more, although in general we have had an extraordinary game.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola has questioned De Bruyne’s contribution to the City cause at times this season, but the 31-year-old remains an integral part of the Blues’ plans as they look to chase down a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 2022-23.