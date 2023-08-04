'What a beautiful surname!' - Pep Guardiola confirms Joskvo Gvardiol is having Man City medical and suggests more signings still to come

Josko Gvardiol is having his medical at Manchester City, coach Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday.

Gvardiol having Man City medical

City have agreed £77m fee with RB Leipzig

Guardiola quips "what a beautiful surname"

WHAT HAPPENED? The City boss revealed that Gvardiol was undergoing his medical at the club's training ground ahead of a £77 million ($97m) move from RB Leipzig. Guardiola also made a joke about the Croatian having a similar name to him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Regarding Gvardiol, what a beatuiful name surname he has!" Guardiola told a press conference ahead of the Community Shield against Arsenal. "He's doing a medical test so everybody knows he's here. Hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours or next days."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gvardiol will be City's second signing of the summer after landing Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25m. However, the manager said the club had not yet finished their transfer business. And he said having six centre-backs was not too many given the gruelling nature of the season. "I don't know [if City's business is finished]. I think it's going to move something, it's not [done] yet," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The treble winners face Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday at Wembley before beginning their Premier League title defence away to Burnley on August 1.