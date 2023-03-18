Take that, Pep! Antonio Conte boasts of meeting Hollywood star Julia Roberts during time as Chelsea manager

Antonio Conte has rubbed salt into Pep Guardiola's wound as he boasted about meeting Julia Roberts while he was Chelsea manager.

Guardiola had called Roberts an 'idol'

Said he was disappointed she visited Man Utd

Conte boasted about his encounter with the actress

WHAT HAPPENED? In what was a rather unusual rant, even for Guardiola's standards, the Spaniard explained how he was a failure at Manchester City and it involved Julia Roberts' decision to attend a Manchester United match, and not City. The United social media admin team were quick to rub it in, responding with some images of Roberts at Old Trafford, and Spurs manager Conte has now also got in on the act.

WHAT HE SAID: "When I was at Chelsea, Julia Roberts came to see us play and I had the chance to introduce her in our dressing room!" Conte said of the time he met the Hollywood star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola was referencing the fact he is yet to win the Champions League at Manchester City and therefore branded himself a failure at the club. His route to winning the coveted club competition is no easier this year after City were handed a quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich, with a potential semi-final against Real Madrid or Chelsea to follow after.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY & GUARDIOLA? The City boss will take on one of his proteges in the form of Vincent Kompany on Saturday as City look to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Burnley. The Clarets sit 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and are looking to cause an upset as they travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.