'I was sh*tting myself!' - Pedri on nutmeg that still has Barcelona buzzing

Barcelona wonderkid Pedri admitted that he was scared he would end up looking like a fool even as he pulled off a remarkable nutmeg during his team's thrashing of Athletic Club on Sunday.

The 19-year-old left Mikel Balenziaga standing with an exquisite piece of skill at Camp Nou as Barca raced to a 4-0 win.

It was reminiscent of one Juan Roman Riquelme, who humiliated Colombia hardman Mario Yepes with an almost identical trick when the then-Boca Juniors and River Plate stars found themselves on opposing sides of the 2000 Superclasico in Argentina.

What was said?

"On a personal level I'm feeling really good, I enjoy having the ball at my feet," the youngster told Movistar after the game.

"With the nutmeg I was sh*tting myself that it wouldn't work, but it came off!"

'Best in the world'

Barca coach Xavi was also delighted to see his young charge strut his stuff, while pointing out there was far more to his game than tricks.

"It's not just the nutmeg, it's his understanding of football that stands out. He keeps the ball, he operates between the lines behind the defensive midfielders," Xavi told Barca's official website.

"Pedri is a unique talent. In talent terms, he's the best in the world."

