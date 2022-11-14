Pedri makes head shave vow as he prepares for 2022 World Cup with Spain

The Barcelona youngster has promised to shave his head if Spain manage to win their second World Cup in Qatar.

Youngster will shave had if Spain win

Says squad is youthful and wants to triumph

Wants to focus on football

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona's young midfield maestro Pedri has vowed to go bald if Spain capture their second World Cup in Qatar. It's the 19-year-old's first outing at on world football's biggest stage and, should his country go all the way, he'll be making it even more memorable by shaving his head. He also insisted that his primary focus is to play football and refused to be drawn on the issues surrounding the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Marca, the Spaniard said: "If we win, I let the hairdresser shave me or do something to me. We have a young team that really wants to do well and win. That is reflected on the pitch in every game we play. Instead of going against our youth, I think it's something that will work for us"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pedri has already featured in 14 games for his country and will be joined in Qatar by fellow Barcelona youngster Gavi. Contributing to a Spanish victory would add to Pedri's trophy cabinet, which currently contains a solitary piece of silverware: the 20/21 Copa del Rey

IN A PHOTO:

Why on earth would anyone want to get rid of that head of hair?

WHAT NEXT FOR PEDRI? He'll be looking to show his skills off on the world stage when Spain get their World Cup campaign underway against Costa Rica before they take on Germany and Japan in their following group games.