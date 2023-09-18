'Further investigation is being done' - Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle being investigated for remote-control smoke bombs in stands

PEC Zwolle fans reportedly placed 'remote-controlled' smoke bombs in an area packed with GA Eagles fans, according to the Dutch police.

Zwolle game sees smoke bombs

Unleashed in the away fans zone

Police investigating the incident

WHAT HAPPENED? During their game against Go Ahead Eagles, a smoke bomb went off in the section of the away fans. It was first believed that one of the Eagles' fans had been the one to set off the bomb, however, it is now believed that it was the doing of the PEC Zwolle fans who had set up a remote-controlled smoke bomb to try and get the Go Ahead Eagles fans in trouble.

WHAT THEY SAID: A police spokesperson cannot yet say anything about that investigation. Mayor Peter Snijders says that it is clear that this smoke did not come from the supporters of Go Ahead Eagles. "What we know about the smoke at the away section is that it had nothing to do with the away fans. I understand that further investigation is being done.” The game ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Images of a remote-controlled smoke bomb allegedly planted in the away section by PEC fans are circulating online via the Voetbal Ultras account. PEC Zwolle has viewed the photographs as well but the club is currently investigating what happened. The inquiry is now in the hands of the police, according to the club.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? The police will soon have an update regarding the incident as they work together with both clubs to resolve the issue.