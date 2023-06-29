Patrick Vieira to team up with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as ex-Crystal Palace boss becomes favourite to take over as Strasbourg coach

Patrick Vieira may be poised to team up with Todd Boehly at Strasbourg, as he has emerged as the leading candidate to become their new manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's owners, BlueCo, a group led by Boehly, have taken majority ownership of Strasbourg and are now seeking a new manager. They sacked survival specialist Frederic Antonetti earlier this week after their 15th-placed finish and are now keen on a deal to appoint Vieira, per L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vieira is not the only name in the running - Philippe Montanier and Karel Geraerts are also in the frame - but the ex-Arsenal midfielder is at the head of the queue. Geraerts is Belgian and Strasbourg would like to appoint a Frenchman, while Montanier left Toulouse at the end of the season and is said to want a break from football, meaning Vieira is the club's current priority.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Vieira was sacked by Palace last season and has been linked with the United States Men's National Team and Leeds since his Selhurst Park exit, although this Strasbourg link is perhaps the most concrete.

WHAT NEXT? Strasbourg will hope to finalise their managerial appointment soon as they prepare for the 2023/24 season.