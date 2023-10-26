'Have a real go' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson sends out strong message as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side prepare to renew rivalry with Notts County

There is "mutual respect" between Notts County, their League Two rival, and Wrexham, according to manager Phil Parkinson.

Wrexham face Notts County next

Parkinson says clubs have 'mutual respect'

Teams just one place apart in League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides engaged in an exciting fight for the National League championship last season, with Wrexham ending up victorious. Wrexham won the 2022–23 National League championship, finishing four points ahead of Notts County. However, the Magpies, who advanced via the play-offs, are presently three points clear of third-placed Wrexham in the League Two table ahead of Saturday's match between the two sides on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We know what they're all about, they know us," Parkinson told BBC Sport. "There's a mutual respect between both clubs and both teams because we went toe-to-toe last season. I think we put the National League on the map.

"Certainly the game we played them here [Racecourse], the 3-2 was as memorable a game as you're going to get in the National League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are eyeing another promotion after making it into League Two after the arrival of Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as owners. The Red Dragons have already had some dramatic moments during the current campaign, including a 5-5 draw against Swindon Town.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The Red Dragons will take on Notts County on Saturday, October 28 at Meadow Lane. A win for the visitors will see Parkinson's men move level on points with the Magpies in the table.