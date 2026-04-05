Paris Saint-Germain snatches a goal from Barcelona

It seems that the rivalry between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain is no longer confined to the pitch, but has extended deep into the youth transfer market, with the Parisian club set to deal another blow to their Catalan rivals by snatching one of the most promising young talents on the African continent.

The story brings to mind previous scenarios between the two giants, as they once again battle for a shared target, but this time in the world of scouting for future talent.

In recent years, Barcelona has adopted a clear strategy based on signing young players at low prices, which has helped it bolster its academy with promising prospects without incurring exorbitant costs, benefiting from an active scouting network and agreements with several academies around the world.

The African continent has been one of the key markets on which the Catalan club has focused, with its sporting management closely monitoring talent there, resulting in the signing of a number of young players with varying degrees of success. However, this expansion did not go unnoticed, as Paris Saint-Germain decided to enter the race in force, targeting the very same system that Barcelona had relied on for years.

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At the heart of this battle is the name of Aboubakar Maiga, the 16-year-old Malian attacking midfielder who has made a strong impression during his appearances for his country’s youth teams. Barcelona were close to sealing the deal last summer, after the player underwent a trial period at the club and took part in several training sessions that showcased his immense potential, before returning to his home country to await reaching the legal age to complete his transfer.

However, recent developments have brought an unexpected surprise, after Maiga turned up in Paris, where he underwent further trials at the Paris Saint-Germain academy, which is itself seeking to bolster its ranks with the world’s finest talent. And it didn’t stop there, as the player featured for the Parisian side in the ‘Olympia Cup for the Future’ tournament, held at Ajax’s facilities, in a move aimed at assessing his true competitive level.

According to the Spanish newspaper *Sport*, this spell is seen as a crucial test to determine the player’s future, as the French club’s coaching staff are considering the possibility of signing him on a permanent basis, with a view to bringing him in as soon as he turns 18, should he prove his worth during this trial.

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The rivalry between the two clubs is not a recent development; rather, it has intensified over the past few months. In the winter transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain succeeded in dealing a painful blow to Barcelona, having secured a deal for a player who was close to joining La Masia at the last minute, which was seen as a setback for the Catalan academy’s development project.

In response, Barcelona did not sit idly by, having received offers for one of the most promising defensive talents at the Paris Saint-Germain academy, Emmanuel Mbemba, as negotiations over his contract renewal with the French club stalled, reflecting the nature of the open conflict between the two sides.

Current indications suggest that this rivalry is set to continue for years to come, given the similarity of the two strategies. Barcelona continues to rely on a mix of academy graduates and low-cost young talent, whilst Paris Saint-Germain is following the same path, capitalising on its vast financial resources and a management vision led by Luis Enrique and Luis Campos.

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