Paris Saint-Germain player ratings vs Villarreal: Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves sparkle in six-goal demolition

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Paris Saint-Germain maintained their perfect Champions League record with a clinical 6-0 victory over Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica. A four-goal first-half blitz secured the points as Luis Enrique's side dominated every statistical metric.

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Paris Saint-Germain delivered a statistically dominant performance to overwhelm Villarreal 6-0, recording their fourth consecutive victory in the Champions League group stage. The visitors effectively ended the contest within the opening twenty minutes, capitalising on defensive lapses to establish a 4-0 lead by the 17th minute. PSG controlled 71% of ball possession and generated an expected goals (xG) figure of 2.69 compared to the hosts' 0.66.

The second half saw no reprieve for the Yellow Submarine, as Ruiz added his second of the night shortly after the restart before substitute Denis Boly completed the scoring in the 78th minute. PSG’s efficiency was underlined by their 12 shots on target from 22 total attempts, while their defensive structure limited Villarreal to just two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. The result leaves PSG top of the table with a goal difference of +15.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Matvey Safonov - 7/10

The goalkeeper had a relatively quiet evening due to his side's territorial dominance. He recorded two saves to maintain the clean sheet and successfully managed the 29% of possession Villarreal held. His distribution helped facilitate PSG's 738 accurate passes.

Achraf Hakimi - 8/10

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Captain for the night, Hakimi was a constant outlet on the right flank until his withdrawal in the 74th minute. He contributed to a defensive unit that allowed only two shots on target and was integral to the high-pressing system that forced 19 free kicks for the visitors.

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Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

Hernandez provided a stable presence on the left side of the back four. He was rarely troubled by the Villarreal attack and focused on maintaining structural integrity, contributing to the team's 45 total clearances.

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Willian Pacho - 8/10

Pacho showed great vision early on, providing the assist for Joao Neves' opening goal in the 9th minute. He was physically dominant in his defensive duels before being managed through the latter stages of the match.

Illia Zabarnyi - 7/10

The centre-back formed a cohesive partnership with Pacho, ensuring Villarreal's counter-attacks were neutralised. He finished the game with a high passing accuracy as PSG moved the ball across the backline to tire the opposition.

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Midfield

Fabian Ruiz - 9/10

A standout performer in the engine room, Ruiz scored twice to underline his offensive value. He found the net in the 17th minute to make it 4-0 and struck again in the 50th minute following a Vitinha assist. His late runs into the box were untrackerable for the Villarreal midfield.

Vitinha - 8/10

The Portuguese international acted as the metronome in midfield, recording an assist for Ruiz's second goal. He dictated the tempo of the game and was central to the side's 71% possession before being substituted in the 74th minute.

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Joao Neves - 9/10

Neves enjoyed a highly productive outing, opening the scoring in the 9th minute. He turned provider for Senny Mayulu in the 13th minute and claimed a second assist for Denis Boly late in the game, finishing with three goal involvements.

Attack

Senny Mayulu - 8/10

The youngster displayed clinical finishing to score PSG's third goal in the 13th minute. He operated effectively in the pockets of space between the lines before being replaced by Ferran Torres at the hour mark.

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Desire Doue - 8/10

Doue doubled the visitors' lead in the 12th minute with a composed finish following an assist from Akliouche. His pace on the break caused significant issues for the Villarreal full-backs throughout his 74 minutes on the pitch.

Maghnes Akliouche - 9/10

Despite not scoring, Akliouche was the primary architect of the first-half rout. He provided two assists within five minutes, setting up Doue in the 12th minute and Ruiz in the 17th, before being subbed off in the 60th minute.

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Substitutes & Manager

Malo Godts - 6/10

Came on for Akliouche in the 60th minute. He maintained the width on the right and helped see out the victory without needing to over-exert himself.

Ferran Torres - 6/10

Introduced for Mayulu at the hour mark. He provided fresh energy in the final third but did not register a direct goal involvement.

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Denis Boly - 7/10

Substituted on in the 74th minute and made an immediate impact by scoring the sixth goal in the 78th minute from a Neves assist.

Lucas Beraldo - 6/10

Replaced Hakimi for the final 16 minutes to provide defensive reinforcement and ensure the clean sheet remained intact.

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Quentin Ndjantou - 6/10

A late introduction for Doue, providing further legwork in the closing stages as the tempo of the game slowed down.

Luis Enrique - 9/10

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The manager's tactical setup was perfect, exploiting Villarreal's narrow 4-4-2. His decision to start Akliouche and Mayulu paid dividends early, and his substitutions were timed well to preserve key players for future fixtures.