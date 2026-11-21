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Paris Saint-Germain overcame an early setback at the Allianz Riviera to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nice. Young stars Desire Doue and Senny Mayulu were instrumental in overturning the deficit as Luis Enrique's side displayed tactical resilience away from home.

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Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain demonstrated their depth and tactical flexibility in a high-octane encounter at the Allianz Riviera. Despite falling behind to an 8th-minute strike from Mohamed Amoura, the visitors dominated the territorial battle with 63% possession.

The turning point arrived in a chaotic two-minute window after the half-hour mark, where PSG’s relentless pressure forced the hosts into errors, allowing the young Parisian core to take control of the contest.

Tactically, the match was a study in PSG’s high-press efficiency versus Nice’s transitional threat. While Nice looked dangerous on the counter-attack and added late drama through Ali Abdi, PSG’s superior Expected Goals (xG) of 1.90 told the story of their creative dominance.

The second half saw Luis Enrique manage the game through calculated substitutions, eventually finding a third goal through Ferran Torres to weather a late storm and maintain their position at the summit of Ligue 1.

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Goalkeeper & Defence

Matvey Safonov - 6/10

Safonov was largely a spectator for long periods as PSG dominated the ball, but he was left exposed for the opening goal and the late Abdi strike. He made one save throughout the afternoon but was accurate in his distribution as the first point of the build-up phase.

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Lucas Hernandez - 6/10

Operating on the left of the defensive structure, Hernandez provided veteran stability before being replaced by Marquinhos in the 79th minute. He was disciplined in his positioning, helping to limit Nice to just three shots on target despite their threat on the break.

Achraf Hakimi - 8/10

A constant outlet on the right flank, Hakimi’s influence was cemented when he provided the assist for Desire Doue’s goal in the 32nd minute. His four crosses reflected his offensive workload, and he led the side with typical captaincy grit until the final whistle.

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Illia Zabarnyi - 7/10

The Ukrainian defender was essential in managing the physical threat of Evan Guessand. Zabarnyi recorded several clearances and was comfortable playing in a high defensive line, ensuring PSG maintained pressure in the Nice half.

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

Mendes provided his usual athletic presence on the left but was more conservative than Hakimi. He was withdrawn just after the hour mark for Willian Pacho as Luis Enrique sought to solidify the defensive shape.

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Midfield

Joao Neves - 7/10

The metronome in the middle of the park, Neves completed a high volume of passes to maintain PSG’s 63% possession share. His ability to recycle the ball and withstand the Nice press was vital in keeping the hosts pinned back.

Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

Ruiz provided the technical balance alongside Neves, drifting into half-spaces to link the midfield with the attack. He was tidy in possession and disciplined defensively when Nice attempted to break through the central axis.

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Warren Zaire-Emery - 7/10

Zaire-Emery’s engine was on full display as he covered significant ground to support both the press and the backline. His physical maturity allowed him to win several duels in the middle third against an aggressive Nice midfield.

Attack

Maghnes Akliouche - 6/10

Akliouche showed flashes of brilliance but struggled to find the final ball before being replaced by Malick Godts. He contributed to the build-up play that eventually led to the penalty incident.

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Desire Doue - 8/10

A standout performance from the versatile forward. Doue showed great composure to score PSG’s second goal in the 32nd minute, just seconds after the equaliser. He was a constant thorn in Nice's side with his dribbling and directness before being subbed for Ferran Torres.

Senny Mayulu - 8/10

The youngster displayed nerves of steel to convert a 31st-minute penalty that kickstarted the PSG comeback. Beyond the goal, his movement off the ball created the necessary space for Doue to exploit on the opposite flank.

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Substitutes & Manager

Ferran Torres - 8/10

A highly effective cameo. Replacing Doue in the first half, Torres eventually found the net in the 85th minute after being set up by Ousmane Dembele, a goal that proved to be the match-winner.

Ousmane Dembele - 7/10

Introduced in the 61st minute, Dembele changed the dynamic of the attack. His vision was rewarded with an assist for Ferran Torres’ late goal, justifying Luis Enrique's decision to bring him on.

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Willian Pacho - 6/10

Brought on in the 61st minute for Nuno Mendes, Pacho added extra height and defensive solidity as Nice began to throw more bodies forward in search of an equaliser.

Malick Godts - 6/10

The young substitute provided fresh legs in the final half-hour, helping PSG maintain their high defensive intensity as the match reached its climax.

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Marquinhos - 6/10

The veteran was brought on for the final 11 minutes to see out the result. While PSG conceded a late second, his experience was vital in navigating the five minutes of stoppage time.

Luis Enrique - 8/10

The manager’s tactical setup allowed PSG to recover quickly from an early deficit. His use of the bench was particularly impressive, with both the goalscorer (Torres) and the assister (Dembele) for the third goal coming on as substitutes.