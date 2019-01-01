Paris Saint-Germain equal club record in Guingamp demolition

Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe were all among the goals once more as the Ligue 1 leaders almost made it to double figures

Paris Saint-Germain equalled an all-time record for the club in Ligue 1 as Guingamp became the latest club to be put to the sword by Thomas Tuchel's men.

The reigning French champions picked up their third straight league win on Saturday with a 9-0 destruction at Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani both helped themselves to hat-tricks while Neymar scored twice for PSG in a game that was all too easy for the hosts.

The rout was rounded off by Thomas Meunier, leaving Guingamp thankful only that their tormentors stopped short of double figures.

Only once previously have PSG managed to beat league opposition by such a decisive margin.

Troyes were the last unfortunates, going down 9-0 to the capital club back in March 2016.

9-0 - Against Guingamp (9-0), Paris have registered their joint-biggest win ever in Ligue 1 (also 9-0 against Troyes in March 2016), their biggest at home. Fireworks. pic.twitter.com/SsDACeXPzi — OptaJean (@OptaJean) 19 de enero de 2019

Saturday's game also marked PSG's best-ever Ligue 1 result on home soil at Parc des Princes, as the Troyes thrashing had come on the road.

Neymar, meanwhile, may have failed to match his strike partners and hit a triple, but he continues to take French football by storm.

The Brazilian's two goals take him to 32 in just 33 league outings since joining from Barcelona, making him the fastest man to reach that mark in Ligue 1 for 45 years.

32 - Neymar 🇧🇷 has scored 32 goals in 33 games in Ligue 1 with Paris, becoming the fastest player to reach this tally in the French 🇫🇷 top-flight in the last 45 seasons. Monster. pic.twitter.com/5mYzGfQwxY — OptaJean (@OptaJean) 19 de enero de 2019

Between them Mbappe, Cavani - who took his own PSG tally to 100 with his triple - and Neymar have scored 44 goals so far in the league this season, 10 more than the total number of strikes scored by the entire squad of Lille, who follow PSG as France's top marksmen.

It is thanks to that incredibly potency in front of the net that Tuchel's men sit a whopping 13 points clear of Lille at the summit, having dropped just four points so far in this unbeaten campaign.

That gap could become even wider before too long, as PSG hold two games in hand over their closest rivals.

The leaders saw games against Montpellier and Dijon cancelled in December due to the violent anti-government protests that have rocked France in recent months.