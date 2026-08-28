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Ligue 1
team-logoParis FC
Stade Jean Bouin
team-logoStrasbourg
Book Paris FC vs Strasbourg Tickets
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How to get Paris FC vs Strasbourg tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Ligue 1

Paris FC take on Strasbourg in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Paris FC take on Strasbourg on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.

The two teams previously battled to a 0–0 draw during their last league meeting in March 2026. With early-season table positioning on the line, both clubs will be aiming to secure three crucial points in this matchup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris FC vs Strasbourg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Paris FC vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris FC vs Strasbourg takes place at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 5
Stade Jean Bouin

How to buy Paris FC vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Ligue 1 match between Paris FC and Strasbourg on September 19, 2026, you can purchase them through several primary and secondary ticketing platforms:

  • Official Club Website: The main source is Paris FC's official ticketing portal (billetterie.parisfc.fr), where home tickets for matches at Stade Jean-Bouin are released directly to general supporters.
  • Official VIP Ticketing: For hospitality or VIP lounge options, tickets are sold officially through Official-VIP (official-vip.fr).
  • Secondary Ticket Marketplaces: If official standard seats are sold out, tickets are available on secondary comparison and resale sites such as StubHub.
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How much do Paris FC vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Paris FC vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 match at Stade Jean-Bouin vary depending on seating category and purchasing platform:

  • Standard General Admission: Direct primary tickets through the official club website start at around €17 to €25 for general seating.
  • Secondary Market Marketplace: Resale and reseller platforms such as StubHub currently list standard seating starting from €38 to €60 per ticket.
  • Premium & Hospitality Options: Category 1 side-line seats, premium positioning, and VIP matchday packages range from €75 to €150+ depending on included lounge access and sightlines.
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Paris FC vs Strasbourg Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris FC vs Strasbourg Form

Paris FC have not won in their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their only competitive outing in that run ended 0-0 against Troyes in Ligue 1 on August 22. Prior to that, they lost 3-2 to Angers and were beaten 4-0 by Mainz 05 in pre-season. Two 2-2 draws against VfB Stuttgart and Como complete the picture. Across those five matches, Paris FC scored four goals and conceded nine.

Strasbourg's recent record is similarly difficult. They won just one of their last five matches — a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in a friendly. Their Ligue 1 season began with a 4-0 defeat to Marseille on August 21. They also lost twice to Freiburg and were beaten 5-2 by Elversberg. Strasbourg conceded 13 goals across that five-match run while scoring four.

PAR

PAR - Form

COM
D2-2
VFB
D2-2
M05
L4-0
SCO
L3-2
TRO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
STR

STR - Form

ELV
L5-2
SCF
L2-0
SCF
L2-0
NEW
W1-1
OM
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/14
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Paris FC vs Strasbourg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Ligue 1 on March 15, 2026, when Strasbourg hosted Paris FC and the match ended 0-0. Before that, Paris FC welcomed Strasbourg to Stade Jean Bouin in September 2025, with Strasbourg winning 3-2. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches — which include three fixtures from Ligue 3 in 2014 and 2015 — each side has claimed two wins, with one draw.

Head to Head

Paris FCDrawStrasbourg
1
2
2
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
0
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
0
FT
Ligue 1
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
2
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
3
FT
Ligue 3
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
2
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
1
FT
Ligue 3
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
FT
Ligue 3
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
0
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
2
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Paris FC vs Strasbourg Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
110040+43
W
2
LensLensRCL
110052+33
W
3
LilleLilleLIL
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110020+23
W
5
MonacoMonacoASM
110010+13
W
6
BrestBrestB29
10102201
D
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
10102201
D
8
Le MansLe MansLEM
10102201
D
9
RennesRennesREN
10102201
D
10
LorientLorientFCL
10100001
D
11
NiceNiceNCE
10100001
D
12
Paris FCParis FCPAR
10100001
D
13
TroyesTroyesTRO
10100001
D
14
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
100101-10
L
15
AngersAngersSCO
100102-20
L
16
ToulouseToulouseTFC
100102-20
L
17
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
100125-30
L
18
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
100104-40
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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