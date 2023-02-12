'Pannick on the streets' - Man City fans display banner for club lawyer and BOO Premier League anthem after being hit with financial charges

Manchester City fans displayed a banner in support of the lawyer the club have hired to fight their financial charges before playing Aston Villa.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City fans displayed a banner in support of the lawyer the club have hired, Lord Pannick KC, to help challenge their financial charges from the Premier League before their game against Aston Villa. They also booed the Premier League's anthem in a show of defiance against the charges, a gesture they already do when the Champions league anthem plays. City fans could also be heard singing "we're Man City, we'll cheat when we want," during the first half of the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City were slapped with a number of charges relating to financial breaches from 2009-2018 which will be investigated by an independent commission. Pep Guardiola is adamant the club have done nothing wrong and took aim at many of City's rivals throughout the week - including a brutal dig at Liverpool and Steven Gerrard.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The investigation is set to take several years and City have hired Lord Pannick to help prove their innocence. They are reportedly paying the lawyer the same wage as superstar Kevin De Bruyne as they look to avoid punishment, which could include anything up to being stripped of their titles or being relegated.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? After entertaining Unai Emery's Aston Villa, the Citizens head to their title rivals Arsenal on February 15 as they look to close the gap at the top of the table.