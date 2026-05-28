Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Panama's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Panamanian server and stream the action live. Panama's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcasters RPC TV and TVN Canal 2 (or via their streaming apps Medcom GO and TVN Pass), with premium coverage available on Tigo Sports.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Panama?

In Panama, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between major free-to-air media networks (Medcom and TVN Media) and premium cable networks.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

RPC TV (Canal 4) & TVN Canal 2: As the national free-to-air broadcasters, these channels will share terrestrial coverage of select matches. You can catch key tournament fixtures, including the World Cup Final, without needing a paid subscription.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

Tigo Sports: For comprehensive access, Tigo Sports serves as the primary home for the tournament in Panama, broadcasting all 104 matches of the schedule. While basic games are available on local TV, full exclusive access to all group stage fixtures - including matches from Panama's Group L - is available through the Tigo Sports App and cable service. Fans can also stream the free-to-air match selections via the Medcom GO and TVN Pass apps.







