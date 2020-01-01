Ozil picks side in Aubameyang versus Kroos spat as Arsenal outcast salutes ‘best celebration’

The former Germany international has offered his support to his current club colleague, rather than a man he earned World Cup glory alongside

Mesut Ozil has picked his side in the celebration spat that has been sparked between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Toni Kroos, with the outcast favouring his current club colleague.

A surprising war of words has broken out between the Gabonese frontman and the German playmaker. star Kroos, who spent several years on the books at before heading to , has criticised players who indulge in elaborate celebrations.

He told the Einfach mal Luppen podcast: “I find it (choreographed celebrations) very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks. Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me. I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense.”

Former star Aubameyang has broken out Spider-man and Black Panther celebrations in the past after hitting the back of the net.

He sees no reason why his actions should be questioned and has bitten back at Kroos by saying on social media: “By the way - does this Toni Kroos have kids? Just remember, I did it for my son a few times and I will do it again. I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like this junior school pupil. And don’t forget #maskon #staysafe.”

Ozil has now joined the debate and made it clear that his allegiances lie with a man he works alongside at Emirates Stadium.

He posted a video of Aubameyang on Twitter in Black Panther mode with the message: “The best goal celebration.”

Ozil currently finds himself frozen out at Arsenal, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta omitting him from their and Premier League squads.

The 32-year-old has split loyalties when it comes to a celebration dispute, with the former international having savoured World Cup glory alongside Kroos in 2014.

It remains to be seen whether Aubameyang will take his argument up a notch when Arsenal return to Premier League action after the international break, with the 31-year-old in need of a goal spark that will allow him to break out more hidden masks in the future.