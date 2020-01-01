Overmars: Chances of Ajax signing Suarez from Barca are small

The sporting director did not dismissed the possibility of a deal out of hand, but he does not think it is probable

sporting director Marc Overmars said the club's chances of re-signing star Luis Suarez are "quite small".

Suarez, 33, has reportedly been told he is not part of Barca's plans as new head coach Ronald Koeman tries to rebuild the embattled giants.

Ajax have emerged as a possible destination for Suarez, who spent four years playing for the Eredivisie champions before joining in 2011.

Amid speculation Ajax are in talks to bring Suarez back to Amsterdam, Overmars addressed the rumours.

"Let me put it this way: the chance that he will come is quite small," Overmars told Ziggo Sport as Ajax defeated 1-0 in Tuesday's friendly.

"That's a straight answer, I think. Whether there has been any contact with him? We have that with several ex-Ajax players. That is logical, you also have to maintain that."

Suarez, who won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup during his time at Ajax, has celebrated four La Liga titles and the among other honours since moving to Barca in 2014.

Overmars, meanwhile, was also asked about in-demand Ajax star Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek has been linked to and , though Barca are believed to be eyeing the international following Koeman's appointment.

"No idea, at least that hasn't made it onto my plate yet," Overmars said when quizzed on Barca's rumoured interest.

Overmars added: "It's pretty quiet. I certainly think the market has yet to get going. That makes sense: the Champions League has only just ended, so that will start soon.

"There is always interest for some players. A few players look good, one player has fairly serious interest. Who that is? That will show itself in the coming weeks."

The Dutch giants are currently preparing for the beginning of the new domestic season after the previous campaign was cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Amsterdam outfit are due to begin the term on September 19 with a trip to face Sparta Rotterdam, while a week later they will tackle RKC Waalwijk in what is slated as their first home game of the season.