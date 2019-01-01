Origi looking forward to 'positive' Liverpool contract talks

The Belgium forward scored three important goals in the latter stages of the Champions League having had limited opportunities throughout 2018-19

Divock Origi has confirmed he will hold talks with over his future in the next few weeks, and admits winning a Premier League title will be a "big goal" for the Reds next term.

Origi had limited opportunities for Liverpool last season but chipped in with some important goals, most notably the second in the 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham and a brace in the 4-0 semi-final defeat of Barcelona at Anfield.

The 24-year-old striker made a total of 12 Premier League appearances having spent the previous term on loan at , where he featured in 31 of their 34 fixtures.

Speaking ahead of 's qualifiers against Kazakhstan and , Origi said: "The next few weeks we'll have to sit down and see what the future holds.

"For now I just want to focus on these last few games [with Belgium] and then see after that.

"I want to speak to the club and my people internally before going public but hopefully the talks between me, the club and my people will be positive."

Liverpool enjoyed a memorable end to the 2018-19 season in Madrid, bringing home a sixth trophy for the club, but fell just short in their bid for a first ever Premier League title.

Despite notching up a monumental 97 points, Jurgen Klopp's side finished a point behind .

And Origi says the Reds will be determined to be crowned champions of when they return for pre-season.

"It's a big goal which we want to make steps towards," he continued. "This year's experience and the Champions League win will help us and it would be nice to win it.

"But also let's just enjoy what we have done [winning the Champions League] and then reset some goals ready for next season."

Origi has struggled to get past forwards Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in his search for regular first-team football, and has been largely used in a bit-part role by Klopp.

Although he scored a goal from the bench in the Champions League final, Origi still drew criticism for his all-round performance from former Juventus and AC Milan midfielder Andrea Pirlo.