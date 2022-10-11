One-trick pony? Antony told where he can improve for Man Utd as Ten Hag expects ‘more’ from £85m forward

Antony has, after making history at Manchester United while also being branded a “one-trick pony”, been told where he can improve his game.

Brazilian has scored three Premier League goals

Has made history for the Red Devils

Boss wants him to take game even higher

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international forward completed an £85 million ($94m) deadline day move from Ajax at the end of the summer transfer window and has become the first man to score in his first three Premier League outings for the Red Devils. He has, however, seen United legend Paul Scholes suggest that he is overly reliant on a wand of a left foot, with Erik ten Hag looking for the talented 22-year-old to prove his doubters wrong in that department.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Dutch tactician, who also worked with Antony in Amsterdam, has said on where the tricky South American can raise his levels: “He can go both ways with both feet. He has to work on that point. We already did that in Amsterdam with him, working on that. He can cross with his right foot too but he’s a young player who we have to develop and he has to develop himself too.”

Ten Hag added: “We have to expect more from him. He needs challenges, that’s why he came to the Premier League and he gets that here. He wants to play with the best players and the highest stress factors and against the best players. From there on he will step up and that’s what you see. [In the] first week he was scoring goals and he has done good stuff but I also see a lot of room for improvement in his game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tracking back is another area that Antony can work on, as he operates in a wide attacking berth, with Ten Hag saying in the aftermath of another positive showing in a 2-1 victory over Everton: “He is a good dribbler but he also has to make more variations and in the first game he was not always that good defending wise and but this time he was really good, he was really disciplined and had good positioning, good anticipation and good pressing and he had quite an impact on this team performance.”

DID YOU KNOW? At Everton, Manchester United won their 100th Premier League game having conceded the first goal of the game - the most such wins in the competition’s history.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? United will be back in Europa League action against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday, while their next Premier League outing will also come at Old Trafford as they prepare to play host to Newcastle on Sunday.