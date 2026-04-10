One condition remains: Robertson is set to join an English giant

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson will join another English club on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool confirmed on Thursday evening that the 32-year-old Robertson will depart when his contract expires at the end of the season, ending a nine-year Anfield career packed with silverware.

Tottenham had tried to sign the Scotland international as early as January, only for Liverpool to block a mid-season exit.

British outlet The Athletic reports that, should Spurs avoid relegation, a deal to bring the left-back to north London on a free transfer is all but agreed.

No final agreement has been reached yet, as the left-back remains fully focused on Liverpool, and several other European clubs are monitoring the situation.

Tottenham’s activity in the January window and the strength of their proposal have put them in pole position, provided they stay up.

Spurs currently sit 17th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone, with seven matches remaining.



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