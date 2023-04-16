Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United : Lineups and LIVE updates

The Red Devils' will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest at City Ground on Sunday.

Manchester United travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon looking to put a disappointing Europa League result behind them.

The Red Devils looked to be cruising to a quarter-final first-leg victory against Sevilla at Old Trafford thanks to an early Marcel Sabitzer first-half brace. However, they allowed Sevilla back into the game, and conceded two own goals, while also losing Lisandro Martinez to a serious-looking injury in the closing six minutes to put their Europa League aspirations in jeopardy.

Thursday’s frustrating result saw last weekend’s comfortable 2-0 home victory over Premier League relegation battlers Everton faded into obscurity, meaning United will now have to build momentum afresh.

With Newcastle United and Spurs both dropping points on Saturday, Erik ten Hag's side have a perfect opportunity to open a gap in the closely-contested top-four race. On paper, the City Ground may seem a perfect venue to embark on a strong run until the end of the season. But United cannot take anything lightly, given Forest’s impressive home showings this season.

Forest boss Steve Cooper is walking on a thin ice after an underwhelming 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa last time out condemned his team to a ninth successive league game without a win (D3, L6).

The hosts currently sit level on points with 17th-placed Everton, having been drawn right back into the relegation zone they so frantically wanted to avoid at the start of 2023 after spending heavily again in the winter window.

Win here, though, could lift the Tricky Trees as high as 15th. And they also have a window of opportunity with Manchester United missing some key player at the back, and upfront. It still remains an uphill battle for Steve Cooper's troops, who must play out of their skins on the day to come away with anything against Ten Hag's Champions-League chasing Red Devils.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United confirmed lineups

Nottingham Forest XI (5-2-1-2): Navas; Williams, Felipe, McKenna, Niakhate, Lodi; Freuler, Danilo; Gibbs-White; Awoniyi, Johnson

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot; Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Sabitzer, Sancho; Martial

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United will be back in Europa League action next mid-week as they make the trip to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for the second-leg against serial European second-tier winners Sevilla, with the tie hanging in the balance at 2-2 thanks to a late United collapse last time out.