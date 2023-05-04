'I am not stupid' - Roma boss Jose Mourinho reveals he wore a microphone to 'protect himself' against Monza following referee criticism

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he wore a microphone against Monza in a bid to "protect himself" amid criticism of the match official.

Roma and Monza drew 1-1

Mourinho hit out at referee

Portuguese has been sent off three times

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho has insisted that he needed to record everything during the clash with Monza, having labelled Daniele Chiffi the "worst referee" he has ever seen. Mourinho expanded on his quotes - from a post-match interview - at his press conference after the game, having seen Mehmet Zeki Celik sent off in injury time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mourinho drew attention to Chiffi's performance once again, saying: "I am not stupid, I went to the game with a microphone and recorded everything from the moment I left the dressing room until I returned. I had to protect myself.

"They say we never win with Daniele Orsato, but I’d rather have him in every game because he’s always in control. He doesn’t need to act angrily, he is calm. Chiffi doesn’t have much of a referee. He has a talent for getting angry and this is it. But this is against the referee’s nature, who must be exactly the opposite.

"The referee didn’t influence the result, but a second yellow card at minute 96, makes you understand everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho has complained about Chiffi before. The referee was stood down from officiating duties after taking charge of Roma's clash with AC Milan in January of 2022; he gave Milan two penalties in that game, while also sending off two Roma players and brandishing eight yellow cards as Mourinho's side lost 3-1. The Portuguese later claimed that Chiffi's performance was "difficult to understand."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho is now set to face an investigation from the FIGC Federal Prosecutor, and could subsequently miss Roma's clash with Inter, if they see fit to suspend him.