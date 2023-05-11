‘Not my decision’ – Harry Kane reacts to statue talk at Tottenham amid transfer links to Man Utd & Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is being linked with a summer move away from Tottenham and says it is “not my decision” if Spurs dedicate a statue to him at some stage.

WHAT HAPPENED? Club chairman Daniel Levy has claimed that he would like to see a permanent reminder of Kane’s efforts erected at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, telling the Cambridge University debating society: “He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs. But being a legend is also important. The fact that he’s top scorer for Tottenham Hotspur, he’s making history. I hope one day that there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium.”

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by Sky Sports on whether he would like to be the subject of a statue at Spurs, England captain Kane said: “It’s not really my decision. I’m really respectful of the club and I’ve been here since I was 11 years old, so almost 19 years now. I have been here a long time and I feel like we have achieved a lot in my career, even though we haven’t got the trophies to show for it. A statue is not something that is going to make or break my career. I appreciate the words that the chairman said about me, but ultimately what I can do is on the pitch and I feel like I’m giving my all in every moment, in every game and just trying to help the team as much as possible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has become Spurs’ all-time leading scorer this season, with 276 efforts to his name, while also becoming England’s greatest ever goalscorer with 55 efforts for his country.

WHAT NEXT? Kane is also second on the all-time Premier League goal chart, 51 efforts behind Newcastle legend Alan Shearer. But he is seeing serious questions asked of his future as he approaches the final year of his contract at Tottenham and continues to generate talk of interest being shown from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.