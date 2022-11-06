'We were not good enough' - Ten Hag gives damning assessment following Man Utd's defeat to Aston Villa

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag didn't hold back following his side's disappointing 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

United beaten 3-1 by Villa

Goals from Bailey, Digne and Ramsey

Ten Hag not happy with United's performance

WHAT HAPPENED? United crashed to their first league defeat since October 2 as Unai Emery was handed a dream start on his return to the Premier League. Goals from Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey secured a 3-1 victory at Villa Park in a heated match which saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings grapple with each other in the second half. Ten Hag was brutal in his assessment of United's performance afterwards.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We lost the game at the start of first half and second half and that is not acceptable," Ten Hag admitted to BBC Match of the Day. "They looked more fresh and more ready. We need to be more sharp. The result is really clear. It never lies. Today we were not good enough. We didn't get the right organisation. We created chances and good chances at 2-1. But you are really disappointed to concede at the start of the second half."

He added to Sky Sports: "It's not acceptable that you concede a goal so quickly in the second half on the counter. Our players are experienced. You have to read the game and get right the organisation. Not concede two goals [early in the game] - that's totally unnecessary. You have to win your battles. At the start of the game we could have been better on ball. It starts with the players following the rules.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat was a blow to Man United's top four hopes, as they now sit three points off Spurs in fourth. For Villa, Emery's appointment appears to have had the desired effect, with a win that takes them up to 13th.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? The Red Devils take on Villa again on Thursday, this time at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup. United then travel to Fulham in the league next Sunday in their last match before the World Cup.