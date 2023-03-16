'This is not football' - Carlo Ancelotti & Jurgen Klopp complain about Man City handball decision after late VAR check in Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp are united in their opposition to VAR handball checks that are “not football” after some big Champions League calls.

Blues awarded spot-kick nobody appealed for

Late check waved away at the Bernabeu

Coaches left baffled by input from afar

WHAT HAPPENED? The latest round of elite European action saw Manchester City awarded a debatable penalty in the second leg of their last-16 showdown with RB Leipzig, as Spanish official Hernandez Hernandez advised match referee Slavko Vincic to review an incident involving Benjamin Henricks that saw nobody appeal for a spot-kick. One was eventually awarded, despite the Leipzig star seeing the ball strike his arm when he had his back to the play, while a review of a possible handling by Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas – who saw the ball flick up off his thigh and onto his hand during stoppage-time of the Reds’ defeat at Real Madrid – also left onlookers baffled as there had clearly been no infringement.

WHAT THEY SAID: Blancos boss Ancelotti and Reds manager Klopp were seen watching on in bemusement as a contest that was already over – with the Spaniards leading 6-2 on aggregate – was dragged out in an unnecessary manner by another pointless involvement from VAR. Ancelotti told reporters afterwards of his discussions with Klopp: “We agree that it was not a hand, we have talked about the penalty yesterday that was crazy, really, the penalty against Leipzig... be careful with this because this is not football - taking a penalty like that in a Champions League. I don't think anyone had noticed, not even [Pep] Guardiola had noticed that they called for a penalty.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erling Haaland converted from the spot for City, as part of his stunning five-goal haul against Leipzig, but a review of Tsimikas’ late handling at Santiago Bernabeu resulted in appeals being waved away following a look at pitch-side monitors.

WHAT NEXT? Handball rules have sparked lively debate throughout the 2022-23 campaign, with there still plenty of confusion when it comes to individual interpretation of rules that are not as clear as they need to be.