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UEFA Nations League A
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Ullevaal
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Book Norway vs Wales Tickets
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How to get Norway vs Wales tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League A
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Norway take on Wales in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The UEFA Nations League continues as Norway host Wales at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Both European nations enter this fixture determined to pick up crucial points to bolster their group standings.

GOAL provides all the official fixture info, ticket price details, and direct steps on how to book your seats.

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When is Norway vs Wales UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Norway vs Wales kicks off at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, with the exact kick-off time to be confirmed via your regional broadcaster.

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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Ullevaal

Where to buy Norway vs Wales tickets?

Official single match tickets are distributed primarily through the Norwegian Football Federation official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster Norway, which manages primary general public sales for home games in Oslo. Supporters should register on the portal and purchase early once general allocations are released.

If primary sales sell out or standard seats are no longer available on the official platform, secondary market platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

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How much are Norway vs Wales tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticket portal start at approximately €40 to €50 for general admission seating behind the goals at Ullevaal Stadion.

Secondary market like StubHub entry prices start at around €161 on secondary platforms when standard primary allocations sell out.

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Norway vs Wales UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Norway vs Wales Form

Norway head into this fixture with three wins and two defeats from their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to England at the World Cup. Before that, they had won back-to-back knockout games, beating Brazil 2-1 and Ivory Coast 2-1, after a heavy 4-1 group-stage loss to France. Norway opened that five-match run with a 3-2 win over Senegal.

Wales have picked up one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five games, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent match was a 2-1 friendly defeat to Romania in June. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with both Ghana and Northern Ireland, and lost on aggregate to Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying. Their sole win in the run came against North Macedonia, a 7-1 victory in November 2025.

NOR

NOR - Form

SEN
W3-2
FRA
L1-4
CIV
W1-2
BRA
W1-2
ENG
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
WAL

WAL - Form

MKD
W7-1
BIH
L1-1
NIR
D1-1
GHA
D1-1
ROU
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Norway vs Wales: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2011, when Wales won 4-1 at Cardiff City Stadium in a friendly. Looking across the last five recorded fixtures, Wales have won twice, Norway once, and two matches ended level. The head-to-head record is closely contested, and Norway have not beaten Wales in any of the last four meetings.

Head to Head

NorwayDrawWales
1
2
2
Friendlies
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
4
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
1
FT
Friendlies
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
3
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
0
FT
Friendlies
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
0
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
3
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
1
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
1
FT
5Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5


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