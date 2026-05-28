Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Norway's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Norwegian server and stream the action live. All of Norway's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcasters NRK (via NRK TV) and TV 2(via TV 2 Play).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Norway?

In Norway, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are split between the state-owned public broadcaster, Norsk rikskringkasting (NRK), and the commercial network, TV 2.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

NRK & TV 2: As the national broadcasters, these networks will share the broadcasting schedule to provide complete coverage on free-to-air network television. You can catch the tournament's biggest fixtures, including all of Norway's matches and the World Cup Final, across their primary channels without needing a paid subscription.

📱 Digital & Free Streaming

NRK TV & TV 2 Play: For comprehensive digital access, both networks will mirror their respective halves of the tournament online. Viewers inside the country can stream live match feeds, view expert studio analysis, and catch up on on-demand highlights via the NRK TV digital platform and the TV 2 Play streaming service.







